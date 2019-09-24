A small garden making a big impact at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart County

There’s nothing like fresh produce.

And now you can find that at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart County, thanks to a new community garden.

The garden was planted on what was once a grassy median separating the parking lots in front of the farmer's market.

Now, the garden is home to plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables like blueberries, cucumbers and peppers.

The produce grown in the garden is both sold inside the farmer's market, and given to the community.

"It might surprise people to know that there are 20,000 plus people that are considered food insecure in the county,” said Stacey Holland, Director of Brand & Development.

And this is just the first of many steps for the farmer’s market. They plan to expand in the near future to the surrounding fields.

They also want to hold classes in order to educate the public about the importance of healthy food.

"So we can be a source of food and also an education source for people to learn about where to get more,” said Farm Manager Jon Zirkle.