A 2nd Chance for Smiling Sal

Every Monday, dogs and cats appear on 16 News Now at Noon looking for a second chance.

Many of these animals were found wondering the streets on their own or abandoned by their owner and desperately needing a loving home.

A few weeks ago, Sal the Labrador mix appeared during our weekly 2nd Chance segment and immediately captured the hearts of many of our viewers, including the Morford Family.

16 News Now reporter Lindsay Stone visited Sal's new family.

If you are interested in adopting, there are many local shelters throughout the area.

Pet Refuge in South Bend, The Humane Society of St. Joseph County in Mishawaka and the Humane Society of Elkhart County have dozens of animals that need adopted.

Most of the shelters listed above are also in need of foster parents.

For more information, contact the shelter directly.

