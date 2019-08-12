A second business targeted by "hateful" messages

Digging deeper into a story we brought you this weekend, a cafe in Stevensville targeted with what they say is a hateful message posted to their backdoor.

On Monday 16 News Now learned that a second cafe in Southwest Michigan received a similar or possibly identical letter posted to their door the same day as the Stevensville cafe.

After speaking with Lincoln Charter Township Police earlier today, 16 News Now learned a second business was targeted, a business that the owner here used to work at; Luisa's Cafe.

"It's racist, and it's hate filled garbage, Ryan Bendoski says. He's the co-owner along with Jayme Bendoski at Full Circle Cafe in Stevensville.

"There is no doubt it is white supremacist framework," Jayme Bendoski says.

The second business targeted is 12 miles south of Stevensville in Harbert, Mich. The letter they received is almost identical to the one left at Full Circle Cafe.

"It's odd because I used to work there." Jayme says.

"I did not see what was posted on her door, but I sent her what was posted on ours and she said it was the same," Jayme says. ""I don't know who it was but I know its someone who obviously knows our space well, maybe knows our customers our customers and our staff."

And perhaps knows her former employer, Vivian May, owner of Luisa's cafe.

"They had had the same thing happen, at which point I reached out to Vivian because I used to work for her, and I asked her if she did and she actually wasn't sure at first and then she got back to me at the end of her work day and said yes indeed they had gotten the same thing"

"It was bizarre, but it was kind of comforting to know that we weren't the only ones," Ryan adds.

The owners of Full Circle Cafe want everyone to know, this isn't a stunt.

"We've had a couple fingers pointed at us that this is for publicity, this is really serious, this is a dangerous time," Jayme says. Ryan then added "It's not a hoax, it's not fake news"

Lincoln Charter Township Police and Chikaming Township Police are still investigating and if you know anything they ask that you reach out.

