A rainy Monday ahead

Temperatures will be on the warm side this evening, falling through 50s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will thicken up overnight ahead of a storm system that will bring rain tomorrow. Lows tonight in the low 50s.

Monday will be warm again, but not so pleasant as today. Instead, it will be breezy with rain likely, and perhaps a few t-storms in the afternoon as a strong cold front moves through. Rain will end in the evening, then we will see some breaks in the clouds Monday night. Behind the front temperatures will be much cooler for Tuesday. Clouds will build back in along with a chance for showers mainly in northern areas as we continue to see moisture and energy rotating around the low pressure in the upper Great Lakes. The breezy conditions will continue on Tuesday as well, with highs back in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday looks to be quiet with another storm system moving in to finish out the work week.

