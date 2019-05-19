A quiet, but cool start to the work week

We had a stormy weekend for parts of Michiana, but we're looking at a quiet start to the work week. The front that helped to bring the showers and storms on Sunday will bring colder air in its wake. Lows tonight will be in the 40s, with highs only in the 50s tomorrow. It will warmer on Tuesday, but still below normal with a small chance for showers. Warmer temperatures do return through the week, but so do periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms.