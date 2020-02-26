A peek backstage at some of the costumes worn in Disney's 'The Lion King'

In one week, Disney’s "The Lion King" comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center for 24 performances.

It’s a production unlike any other, with hundreds of props, puppets and costumes.

All week, 16 News Now reporter Melissa Stephens will give exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage on the production of the iconic musical.

On Wednesday, we got a peek backstage at a few of the 250 costumes worn by the actors.

Gregory Young, the head wardrobe supervisor, showed us the intricate details on some of the impressive costumes seen on stage.

“If you think about it, there's no real people in this show,” Young said. “They’re either animals and then become parts of the set or scenery, and then plants or something. But not human.”

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center March 4-22.

