A nice finish to the weekend

After a gloomy day yesterday, a much nicer day is in store for us today. We have some clouds to start, but the rain has moved off to the south and we will see clouds breaking up. It will be mostly sunny and breezy by this afternoon. It will also be a warmer day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, though cooler near Lake Michigan.

Mostly clear skies tonight and chilly again with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. Frost is possible so cover up any sensitive plants. We will start off with sunshine on Monday, but clouds will build back in with a chance for rain starting in the afternoon and continuing Monday night. Another round of rain comes later on Tuesday and into Wednesday with some thunder possible. Temperatures warm up through Tuesday where we will be getting close to 70. Some ups and downs over the next 10 days but it’s definitely looking warmer this week.

