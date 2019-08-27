A nice Wednesday forecast ahead

The air has gotten a lot more comfortable this evening than what we woke up to as drier air has worked in behind the cold front. There’s still a very slight chance for a few spots to see a shower this evening, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures will fall through the 70s into the 60s this evening, and we’ll bottom off in the upper 50s overnight.

Tomorrow is looking very nice, but a little cool. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies with low humidity and temps in the mid 70s. Warmer again on Thursday as we get back up to around 80. A weak cold front moves through Thursday night, which may bring a few showers. Cooler again through the weekend with just very small chances for rain Saturday and Sunday, definitely not a washout! Labor Day itself is looking good.

