A quieter finish to the weekend

After a wet few days we are finally seeing some drier weather today. Clouds will dominate with only a small chance for some flurries this morning in western areas near the lake. Temperatures will be near normal in the low 30s. Watch for slick roads, especially this morning.

Temperatures won’t cool down much tonight with lows near 30 and a slight chance for snow in northern areas as an upper level system moves through. Quiet and warmer on Monday, with 40s for highs the first few days of the work week. There’s a small chance for rain early Tuesday, and rain and snow are possible on Wednesday. Another weekend storm will bring rain and snow to the area. Temperatures are looking colder towards the end of the 10 day period.

