A much nicer forecast for Saturday

A much nicer day is expected today. Starting off with clouds in spots, but we should see partly cloudy skies overall today, only a very slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 60s this morning, but we will be warming into the mid 70s this afternoon.

While we expect mainly dry conditions today, more rain will be possible this weekend. Some showers are possible on Sunday starting in the afternoon. Scattered showers possible Sunday night with a small chance into Monday as well. Small rain chances continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to heat up quite a bit mid week, well into the 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

