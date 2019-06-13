A much nicer forecast for Friday

A great finish to the work week as sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Friday. After a cool start in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, highs will top off in the mid 70s in the afternoon. We'll get a break from the rain, but it will be a little breezy. The break from the rain will be brief, though, as the weekend will be muddled with periods of showers and some thunderstorms, including on Father's Day. Rain could be heavy in spots. At least the temperatures will be in the 70s and not the 50s! Temps will remain in the 70s into the work week.