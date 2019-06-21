Emotions run high at South Bend rally for Eric Logan

People took to the streets of downtown South Bend for a rally Friday evening, remembering Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

A good friend of Logan’s said he organized the Justice for South Bend event because he wanted the community to be heard by police.

There were a lot of emotions when people addressed the police chief and mayor at the South Bend Police Department.

“I want justice, not only for my son but for this family right here,” one community member said.

“So, what are you going to do about that? Why is it taking so long for him to be fired off of the police force?" another one asked.

“It’s a tragedy, but it's also an opportunity, if we use it right,” local activist Eli Cantu said.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg promised to help rewrite polices on how force is used on the department and to better the process.

“I will write a letter to the [Department of Justice] explaining what's happening, explaining why there is not community confidence in the current process,” the mayor said.

After the mayor spoke, the police chief was next in line.

"The majority of our police officers on the police department 100% have honesty and integrity,” Scott Ruszkowski said.

Some of Logan's family and friends supported the chief.

“I’m going to believe in this man. He's always got my back, no matter what,” one family member said.

After a lot of discussion, the crowd marched from the police department to the County-City Building. There, NewsCenter 16 caught up with Tammy Keys, Eric Logan’s sister. She is advocating for a safer community.

“We used to be a friendly community; now it's just guns. Put down the guns, everyone. It's so important,” Keys said.

“You help by showing up. Showing up and getting good information and spreading it in the community,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg plans to hold a town hall, maybe even as early as Sunday, to continue getting information out into the community.

The attorney for Eric Logan's family plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and the city of South Bend, according to the family's spokesperson.

