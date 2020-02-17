A look inside the Saint Joseph Health System's 2020 house raffle grand prize

A beautiful, brand-new home with top of the line features can be all yours for just a small price.

The Saint Joseph Health System's annual house raffle kicks off in a week, and we got to tour the grand prize home on 16 Morning News Now.

Located in the Northbridge Valley subdivision in Osceola, the ranch-style home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a ready-to-finish basement.

The value of the house is $350,000, and even if you don't win the house, you can still win some cash.

"All of the proceeds go directly to the Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System where we are using the funds to support families in our neonatal [unit],” said Eileen Toney from the Foundation of SJHS.

Raffle tickets cost $175 and go on sale February 25th at the SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center.

Tickets will be on sale until April 17th, or until all 4,500 tickets are sold. The drawing will take place on May 1st.

For more information, call the house raffle hotline at (574) 335-1525.

