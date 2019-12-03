A look inside the Potawatomi Zoo during "Gift of Lights"

The Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating the Christmas season with a special light experience.

"The Gift of Lights" is taking place now through December 22nd.

You and the family can stroll through the fully illuminated zoo, meet Santa Claus and take a ride on the polar zoo train.

"You know, you don't really see a lot of the animals because it's night time, but it's really just about being out with the family, seeing the lights and getting to meet Santa Claus,” said Executive Director Josh Sisk.

The “Gift of Lights” runs each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children three to 14, and free for babies two and under.

For more information, click here .

