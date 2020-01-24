A look inside one of Michiana's oldest family-owned pizza shops

One pizza shop in South Bend has stood the test of time, thanks to its signature thin crust and dedication to family.

Luigi's Pizza has been open since 1957 and is a staple for pizza lovers in Michiana.

"When you walk in here, you realize you're not just part of a money machine, you're part of a family," emplyee Tashia Brown said.

Owner Jeri Lynn Garrison has worked in the shop for more than 40 years. Her mother began working in the shop as a teenager and bought Luigi's from the original owner. Since then, the business has stayed in the family.

The recipes haven't changed much since it opened its doors. Luigi's uses all natural ingredients and everything is diced, stirred and crafted by hand.

"We have so many regulars," Garrison said. "Some call on the same day, at the same time, every week."

To order a pizza, call 574-282-1215 or stop by 3620 E. Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend.

