A look inside Roosevelt STEAM Academy's new library

Making a difference one library at a time.

That’s exactly what the Elkhart Education Foundation has done through their Living Libraries Project .

Over the past two and a half years, the foundation has teamed up with Elkhart Community Schools to renovate all 14 elementary school libraries.

On Wednesday, the final library was unveiled at Roosevelt STEAM Academy.

The new library is now home to technology hubs, coding robots, a Lego station and a puppet theater for students to enjoy.

"We really want kids to still engage with books, that's why there's still plenty of books in the library,” said Ashley Molyneaux, director of the Elkhart Education Foundation. “But we also want them to know how to work together collaboratively, to be creative.”

Bright, hand-painted murals cover the walls and dry-erase tables fill the library, which allow students to draw on the tables.

"We were tech starved before, and now they walk in and they're like 'wow, this is a space just for us,’” Molyneaux said.

The renovations were made possible through donor contributions and fundraisers hosted by the Elkhart Education Foundation.

Trivia Night will be the next fundraiser for the foundation, and that will take place on March 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the North Side Middle School Gymnasium.

