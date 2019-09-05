A look inside the new Welch Center for Wine & Viticulture at Lake Michigan College

Students at Lake Michigan College are learning all about the process of making wine at the school's new wine and viticulture center.

The Welch Center for Wine & Viticulture opened up last week at LMC’s Benton Harbor campus.

The 14,000 square foot building includes a wine tasting room, and a full facility where students learn all about the wine-making process from start to finish.

The Welch Center is the only teaching winery in the Midwest.

"Our program emphasizes hands-on learning,” said Michael Moyer, Director of Wine & Viticulture. “So students start in the vineyard learning how to manage and train grape vines, and also learn how to produce wine here with their hands."

The Welch Center is also open to the community for classes and wine tasting.


