A look backstage at how the props are stored for Disney's 'The Lion King'

It’s won six Tony Awards and more than 70 major art awards.

Disney’s “The Lion King” comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center on March 4 for the first time, and it will be unlike any show South Bend has seen.

All week, 16 News Now reporter Melissa Stephens will give exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage on the production of the iconic musical.

On Thursday, we got a look backstage at the props.

Karyn Meek, the production stage manager, showed us how they are stored and moved around for the musical.

“It’s really much like Tetris,” Meek said.

Meek explained how the actors learn how to move and walk like animals, which is a very complex process.

“It’s really cool,” she said. “When the giraffe enter, people kind of go, ‘Oh,’ and they know they're in for the ride of their lives”

Disney’s "The Lion King" will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center March 4-22.

To purchase tickets, visit the Morris Center box office or click here.

