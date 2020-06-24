A look at this year's Quilt Gardens in Elkhart County

If you love flowers of any kind, you need to take a trip to Elkhart County.

The Quilt Gardens along Heritage Trail are in full bloom right now.

There are 16 different gardens in six cities and towns, each site displaying a different pattern.

The gardens have been around for 13 years, and they honor Elkhart County's heritage for quilting and fabric art.

"We all need a little beauty in our lives, right? Especially in this time," said Terry Mark, director of communications & public relations. "And the Quilt Gardens, as you can see, are all in beautiful parks and open spaces. So, it's easy for you to socially distance and you can enjoy that at your own pace."

For more information on the Quilt Gardens, click here .

