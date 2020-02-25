A look at how the puppets are made for Disney's 'The Lion King'

Disney’s “The Lion King” has been seen by more than 20 million people, making it of the world’s most popular musicals. On March 4, the show will premiere at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

All week, 16 News Now reporter Melissa Stephens will give exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage on the production of the iconic musical.

On Tuesday, we got a peek inside the puppet room backstage. Puppet Master Michael Reilly showed us how he creates and maintains the more than 230 pieces worn by the actors.

“They just wear them on their head, but we don't hide the actor, either, because, you know, that's their main tool, is their face and their voice,” Reilly said. “So we don't hide them, we just put these right on top of her head.”

Each puppet piece is intricate with tiny details that take hours and hours to create. But in the end, Reilly says seeing his pieces come to life on stage makes all the hard work worth it.

“It's pretty spectacular when you see all that stuff come together onstage, especially in the 'Circle of Life,' when there's so many puppets and so many things happening and kids are freaking out,” Reilly said. “And you know, it's pretty wonderful to see all of that come together.”

Disney’s "The Lion King" will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center March 4-22.

To purchase tickets, visit the Morris Center Box Office or click here .

