A look at Pride Rock from 'The Lion King' musical

Disney's "The Lion King" is now at the Morris Performing Arts Center, and it's unlike any show South Bend has seen.

The musical is notable for its many elaborate set pieces.

On Friday, 16 News Now got a look at one of those sets, known as Pride Rock, which serves as the main setting. It's more than 20 feet long, more than 15 feet tall and weighs more than 6,000 pounds.

"The first scene is just, it's the most important part. The first three minutes of the show is the best theater you're ever going to see," head carpenter Lindsey Roller said. "You know, with 'Circle of Life' and them on the rock and all the animals, it's amazing."

The set is able to move forward, backward and collapse.

"The Lion King" is now playing at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

