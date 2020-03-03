A group of students from U of M spend spring break volunteering in South Bend

Many college students spend their spring break somewhere warm on a beach, but that's not the case for a group of students from the University of Michigan.

A group of nine students are spending their break volunteering at Unity Gardens in South Bend.

All week, the students will help get the gardens ready for spring. They’ll also make stops at other places in South Bend, including Cultivate Culinary and Center for the Homeless.

The students say they're happy to make a difference during their break.

"I’m from Las Vegas and like I did not expect to come here to South Bend but like once I heard there was an opportunity to give back to the community,” said freshman Irving Pena. “One of my biggest passions is helping out people, and I thought this was an amazing opportunity."

