A great start to the work week

Another gorgeous day is on tap with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back to normal today in the upper 70s, but humidity remains very low.

We keep the sunshine for the next several days, but the temperatures will be on the rise. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 Thursday through Saturday. The humidity creeps up as well, but still not too bad. We’ll feel it a little more by the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep rain out of our area for several more days, though there may be some high clouds from time to time. We finally see that ridge moving east as we get to the weekend, allowing showers and storms to move into our area.

