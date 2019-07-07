A gorgeous forecast to start off the work week

It has still been a little muggy today, but that will change as drier air continues to work in tonight, leaving a much more comfortable day tomorrow. Skies becoming mostly clear tonight, and we'll have plenty of sunshine for Monday with highs in the low 80s. We'll be dry again but a little warmer on Tuesday, but still with low humidity. Rain chances, along with humidity and warmer temps return on Wednesday, followed by another couple days of cooler, drier weather. The heat turns back up again for next weekend, though.