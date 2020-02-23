A gorgeous day to finish the weekend

If you enjoyed yesterday, you’re in for another treat today. We will once again see sunshine and Spring-like temperatures. We will probably see a few more clouds than yesterday, but partly to mostly sunny overall. Highs will top off in the low 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows down near the freezing mark. Rain returns for Monday with a system moving up from the south. There could be a few flakes at it begins to move in, but overall we expect mainly rain. Rain Monday night, with some snow possible as well, especially in northern areas. We will see rain and snow on Tuesday, then then more snow than rain Tuesday night as temperatures drop below freezing. Snow on Wednesday with some lingering snow on Thursday, aided by Lake Michigan. Cooler temps by the end of this week with highs in the 20s. The weekend is looking mainly dry at this point with a gradual warm up back into the 40s.

