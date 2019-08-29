A few showers late Thursday with summer-like conditions

TODAY:

A clear, pleasant start to the day. Plenty of sunshine early with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Feeling very summer-like with gradually rising levels of humdiity.

Evening showers and isolated thunderstorms roll through after dinnertime.

TONIGHT:

Overnight rain will be light to moderate at times. Lows in the low 60s with muggy conditions. Close the windows!

TOMORROW:

A soggy start with developing fog. Delays possible.

Afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Cooler and much more comfortable.