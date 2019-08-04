A few rain chances this week

There are some spotty showers and storms on the radar this evening, but most of us stay dry. These will fall apart quickly as we lose daylight. Otherwise we will see mostly clear skies overnight with some fog possible. We really need some rain, and there are a few chances this week. Monday will bring warm and muggy conditions with an isolated shower or storm possible late in the afternoon. A better chance for showers and storms Monday night, especially overnight. The cold front will move through on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms possible. The activity should wind down Tuesday evening. We get a break for most of Wednesday but another front will bring a small chance for showers and storms Weds night possibly into early Thursday. Then it looks nice as we head into next weekend with cooler, drier air in place.