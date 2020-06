TODAY:

Showers exiting early, leaving some cloud cover behind for the first half of the day. Highs top out in the middle 80s with a dry and sunny afternoon. Calm winds. Not too humid.

TONIGHT:

Mid 60s overnight. Partly cloudy skies. Dry.

TOMORROW:

Just a few showers on the radar. Isolated thunderstorms most likely in the early afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 80s. A bit more humid.