A dry finish to the weekend

We have clouds in much of Michiana this morning, but where skies have cleared off the temperatures have cooled down quite a bit, and some fog has developed. We expect to see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures just slightly warmer than yesterday, in the mid 30s.

Dry tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies, then rain returns late in the day tomorrow. There is a slight chance a few flakes could mix in at the beginning, but most of what we see will be rain. Rain is likely Monday night, but should be out of our area by daybreak, perhaps with a few more flakes mixing in on the tail end. Cooler for mid week and mainly dry. There is a slight possibility of some lake snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it’s still uncertain at this point. Another warm up in store for the weekend and early next week, with rain returning Sunday night.

