A cool, sunny Sunday

Another cool, but otherwise picture perfect day across Michiana with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. It’s a chilly start to the day, but we should be warming back up into the mid to upper 60s. Clear skies again tonight will mean another chilly night with lows in the mid 40s. We’re back in the low 70s on Monday with clouds increasing and a slight chance for showers late in the day. Some showers possible Monday night. The heat returns on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and more humid conditions. Showers and storms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday. Temperatures then remain in the low to mid 80s most days with slight chances for showers and storms.

