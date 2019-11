MONDAY:

A slight chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, with a low around 30. Minimal wind chill.

TUESDAY:

A slight chance of snow before 8am, then a slight chance of rain between 8am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 40s. Slick roads, but no accumulation.