A chilly morning, but a nice Sunday ahead

A few clouds this evening but clear skies are expected overnight. It will be pretty chilly with lows down into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine, temps in the low 70s and very low humidity. As we head into the work week temperatures creep up each day, and while the humidity does as well, it’s still low through mid week. We’ll notice it more later in the week when we also bring in chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly Friday into next weekend.

