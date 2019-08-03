A bit more humid tomorrow

Keeping an eye on showers and storms to our north and northwest, but they should stay out of our area. It will be a little warmer this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening, with lows in the low 60s overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.

Tomorrow will be warm and a little more humid with highs in the mid 80s. There’s a slight chance for spotty showers and storms in the afternoon, but most of us stay dry. A cold front approaches with a better chance for rain from late Monday into Tuesday. We may see some showers and storms on Thursday, with some models hinting at a slight chance on Wednesday and Saturday as well. Overall, temps should be in the low to mid 80s, with the humidity going back down later in the week.

