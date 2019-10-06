A beautiful Fall day ahead

We have some lingering showers in eastern and southeastern areas, but that will be clearing out in the next hour or so. Otherwise we expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with near normal high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

A few dry days ahead through the middle of the week. With mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will be cooler, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected Monday through Wednesday as high pressure moves across the region. More clouds on Thursday, with rain returning Thursday night into Saturday. Temperatures climb back into the 70s later in the week ahead of the next system.

