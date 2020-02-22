A Spring-like finish to the weekend

What a great way to start off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs near 50! Tonight we will see clear to partly cloudy skies, with temps a bit warmer. We will fall through the 40s and into the 30s this evening, with lows around 30 overnight.

Tomorrow will be another Spring-like day with partly cloudy skies and highs around 50. But as we head into the work week temperatures will cool and wet weather will return. Rain moves in again on Monday, particularly in the afternoon. There is a chance it could start with some snow. Rain and snow will be possible as we head through Tuesday and Wednesday, with snow showers and cooler temps on Thursday. It’s looking fairly dry again next weekend, with temps warming back into the 40s.

