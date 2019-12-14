A Rosie Place in South Bend holds holiday open house for special needs children

A holiday open house was held on Saturday for families with special needs children.

It was held at A Rosie Place in South Bend.

Children had the chance to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate their own cookies, grab a new toy and so much more.

CEO & Executive Director Tieal Bishop says the goal was to give medically fragile children a chance to celebrate Christmas outside their home.

"we open our house one day a year for our medically fragile families to invite all special needs community families to come in and we have all kinds of fun things for them to do. I think one of the best comments we get is your normal, is our normal and I just love that and it is. So it's just become a community, part of our community and so we just opened our doors today. It's my favorite day of the year," she explains.

A Rosie Place is the only licensed specialty hospital in the state of Indiana exclusively serving children who are medically fragile.