A Rosie Place hosts holiday open house for children with special needs

A Rosie Place for Children is hosting a holiday open house this weekend.

Families of children with special needs are invited to celebrate the season at Saturday's event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kids will be able to take their photo with Santa, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, and participate in other fun activities.

It's also a time that families caring for children with special needs can learn more about what A Rosie Place does for the community.

16 News Now will have coverage of the open house Saturday morning, or you can learn more at arosieplace.org.

