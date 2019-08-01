A Fantastic Friday Forecast

The nice stretch of weather continues. With clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall into the 60s later this evening, and overnight lows will get back down into the mid to upper 50s. The humidity remains low tomorrow with sunshine helping temperatures climb back into the low 80s. We get a little warmer this weekend, but not much. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. We may feel a little more humidity on Sunday, but still not bad. We are getting dry, but other than a slight chance in SW Michigan on Saturday, it looks like we will probably have to wait until Tuesday when a front moves through. Temperatures cool back down closer to upper 70s/low 80s next week.