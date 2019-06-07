A Fantastic Friday Forecast

A gorgeous day ahead! Plenty of sunshine expected today with just some high, thin clouds. Highs will top off around 80 degrees, but the humidity will be lower, making it more comfortable. While it will be dry today, it won't be dry all weekend. Low pressure closer to the Gulf Coast will shoot some showers up our way for Saturday night into Sunday (maybe a rumble), but we will also have a cold front move in from the northwest Sunday night.

As far as temperatures, we'll be in the upper 70s/low 80s this weekend, but it's looking cooler as we head into next week.