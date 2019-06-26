98-year-old Michiana woman meets possible long-lost pro golfer relative

The U.S. Senior Open championship rounds begin Thursday, but on Wednesday, there was a special meeting.

Ninety-eight-year-old Nina Montgomerie Postle was a golfer in her younger days. On Wednesday, she made it to Warren Golf Course to meet a golfer – not just any player, but one she believes is a long-lost relative from Scotland.

"What am I doing here? I am here to meet this gentleman," Montgomerie Postle said, pointing to Champions Tour golfer Colin Montgomerie.

"Montgomerie Links Vietnam. We both played the same course. Look at that," the pro golfer said.

"I can't believe it."

"How are we related then?"

"I'm almost 100 years old."

"You're almost a hundred? Well, you don't look a hair over 99. Look at you. You look fantastic."

"Oh, you sound just like my dad did!"

"Oh, wow. So, how are we related? You've the same surname as me, Montgomerie?"

"After the war, my dad, Hugh Montgomerie, chose to come to America. I don't think that we're blood relatives, but we must be relatives."

"Sure, we are. This good-looking family, we must be blood relatives, don't you think?"

"We don't meet many Montgomeries spelt the way mine is, the Scottish way, I-E, here in America. It's mainly a Scottish surname, you know," Montgomerie said after the meeting.

"It was a pleasure to meet you ma'am," he said as the possible relatives' meeting came to a close. "Thank you so much for making the effort. Thank you so much."

The Montgomerie who will be playing in this week's U.S. Senior Open took the opportunity to sign his possible American relative's shirt.

