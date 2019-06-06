97-year-old local veteran remembers D-Day invasion

"I never saw so many ships in all my life, Kim. That water was just full of ships and the air was full of airplanes, ours. We had an awful amount of power there."

Frank McCalment was a 22-year-old U.S. Navy seaman when Allied forces invaded France on D-Day.

He helped man a 5-inch gun aboard the flagship U.S.S. Augusta on the shoreline of Omaha Beach.

"When we were going into Normandy, coming over from England, we were going into Normandy. My buddy and I had been asleep there next to our gun, and when I woke up, the first thing I saw was a B-17 bomber, it was ours, and it was on fire," he said.

Now 97, the veteran said he is still grateful for the leadership of General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"I'm sure everybody was afraid. I was, and I'm sure everybody else, but nobody said anything about it," McCalment said.

He knows he had a part in shaping world history, and for that he thanks the Lord. He's also quick to remind others to honor those who lost their lives for us to live in peace.

"If the war had gone the other way, we wouldn't have all this freedom. We can be thankful for those boys that gave their lives for freedom, because that's what they did," he said.

More than 160,000 troops -- men from the United States, Britain, Canada, the French Resistance and other allies -- stormed the coastline in 1944.

The victory was costly, with thousand of those brave heroes dying on that Day of Days.

