911 outage felt in Cass County

Some 40 Michigan counties lost the ability to take 911 calls overnight—at least temporarily.

The list includes Cass County where 911 service was down completely for an hour and six minutes.

“It’s a big deal because people expect 911 to work whenever they pick up the phone and it should have worked,” said Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. “And we don't really know if it didn't because we have not had any reports of people calling it and not getting through.”

The private company that provides 911 voice over internet phone service to Cass County apparently suffered a statewide outage when it tried to update its equipment.

The company in question—Peninsula Fiber Network—is the one the county decided to switch to about three months ago. “We're down to two choices, basically the company we just left, and the company we're with now,” the sheriff said.

Cass County lost its ability to receive 911 calls at 3:38 a.m. At 4:44 a.m., the ability to receive calls was restored, although the ability to receive calls and the caller’s data (phone number, address), was not restored until 6:38 a.m.

Cass County Dispatch takes about 1,600 calls a week although the call volume is said to be the lightest between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00 in the morning.

“The good news is, 3:00 to 4:00 in the morning is the slowest time for calls in our center in Cass County. Now other areas might not experience that same thing, but in Cass County that’s our slowest time of the day,” Sheriff Behnke said.

The sheriff says the system is up and running now and in the future it will allow Cass County dispatchers to receive video and pictures from callers.

The Cass dispatch center never lost its ability to receive calls on its non-emergency numbers or through text messages.

