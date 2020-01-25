9-year-old boy released from hospital after Seattle shooting

The 9-year-old boy hurt in a shooting in downtown Seattle that killed one person is out of the hospital.

The 9-year-old victim of a shooting in Seattle was released from the hospital.

Despite everything the boy has been through, his loved ones say he has remained very calm.

“One of the police officers that was onsite said he didn’t even cry,” Erik Larkson, a family friend, said.

Panic filled the streets of downtown Seattle after seven people were struck by gunfire on Wednesday.

The boy was on a field trip with family and friends when he was shot in the leg.

“The bullet pierced his femur, shattering it in places. The doctors are so good here. They got it put back together like a jigsaw puzzle," Larkson said.

Two women were also caught in the crossfire.

Tanya Jackson, 50, was killed and the other 55-year-old woman is in serious condition with a bullet wound to the abdomen.

