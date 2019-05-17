9 arrested on drug-related charges

Nine people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed in Plymouth.

It happened Wednesday at a home in the 4400 block of Lilac Road.

Police say they recovered various narcotics and narcotic equipment, as well as two firearms.

Two children were also removed from the home.

The following people were arrested and lodged at the Marshall County Jail:

Sean Snyder - Unlawful possession of a syringe, Level 6 Felony; Possession of a narcotic drug-enhancement, Level 5 Felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony. $10,000 cash bond

Julie Snyder - Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony; Possession of methamphetamine-enhancement, Level 5 Felony. $10,000 cash bond

Melvin Shane Snyder - Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony; Unlawful possession of a syringe, Level 6 Felony; Possession of marijuana, class B Misdemeanor. $5,000 cash bond

Melvin John Snyder – Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony; Possession of methamphetamine- enhancement, Level 5 Felony.

Jesse Knepp - Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony; Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony; Possession of marijuana, A Misdemeanor. $5,000 cash bond

Charles Miltenberger III - Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony; Possession of marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of a narcotic drug-enhancement, Level 5 Felony. $10,000 cash bond

Britany Griffin - Neglect of a dependent, level 6 Felony; Possession of marijuana, B Misdemeanor; visiting a common nuisance, B Misdemeanor. $5,000 cash bond

Morgan Smith - Unlawful possession of a syringe, Level 6 Felony; Possession of a narcotic drug-enhancement, Level 5 Felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony. $10,000 cash bond

Anthony Cromey - Unlawful possession of a syringe, Level 6 Felony; possession of a narcotic drug-enhancement, Level 5 Felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony. $10,000 cash bond