9 Elkhart Co. students awarded scholarships

Nine Elkhart County students have received scholarships from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and Lilly Endowment.

Three were given full tuition and $900 a year for books at any accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in the state. Those three are Fairfield student Hannah Dervin, NorthWood student Araceli Martinez and Concord student Sarah Joy.

The six other students will receive the Guy David Gundlach Memorial Scholarship, which offers $5,000 a year for four years to any Indiana college or university. Those students are are Elkhart Central's Cristian De Santos Salazar, Elkhart Christian's Kimberly Hernandez Corona, Elkhart Memorial's Kimberly Jarrell, Goshen's Hannah LaFary, Northridge's Cassidy Overholt and Jimtown's Elizabeth Turpin.

The students were selected based on factors including academic performance, extracurricular involvement, work experience and career goals.

