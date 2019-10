The 8th Annual Softball Tournament for Toys for Tots is coming up in November.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by organizer Mike Curry to talk more about what to expect.

The Tournament will take place the weekend of November 1st through the 3rd.

The Tournaments and their respective dates and times can be found below:

Armed Force Battle for the Tots Friday, Nov. 1st, 6 pm

Home Run Derby-Friday, Nov. 1st, 7:30pm

Men's tournament-Sat., Nov. 2nd, 8 am

Coed tournament-Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 8 am