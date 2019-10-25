80-year-old muscian gets to Live a Dream at Goshen High School

Waterford Crossing, a senior living facility in Goshen, has a program for its residents called Live a Dream.

On Friday, one man who dedicated his life to music got the chance to play once again and live his dream, this time with the Goshen High School Orchestra.

"I knew it was a lot of work and I thought musicians were sort of off the wall a little bit'" David Scudder said.

In his younger years, Scudder wasn't sure that music was his calling.

"And I thought, well, I'll try it one semester and see if that's what I'm supposed to do, and the rest is history,” he said.

He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in music. He studied violin and spent decades playing in orchestras on the East Coast.

"I played with the best fiddlers in New York State for 30 years," Scudder said.

For years, Scudder was a music teacher, but that career was cut short at age 41 when his music program was cut.

"I tried to get another teaching job. I couldn't get one because of the fact that I had too much education and experience," he lamented.

Now 80, Scudder hasn't played in an orchestra for years ... until Friday.

At first, he just listened as the students played.

"Music can be timeless and can be shared across all ages and people and locations and everything,” said Jason Pfeifer, the orchestra director for Goshen High School.

Scudder made his way into the orchestra room, listening to every note intently, just like he did when he was in charge. Feeling out the room and waiting for his turn.

Soon he had his old friend in his hands: a violin. He began to play, and the entire room looked on in amazement.

"It's almost like he lit up. A lot of times at the nursing facility he might be a little tired or sleepy, but today his face is just glowing. You can tell he's so happy to be here,” said Jenna Barghan, the life enrichment director at Waterford Crossing in Goshen

With every draw of the bow, he inspired students in the orchestra room.

"If by God's grace I am able to live a life of music as David Scudder has, I will do my best to live to that same expectation that he has set for the younger generation,” freshman Jeremiah Chico said.

To close out his time at Goshen High School, Scudder moved to the piano, playing a soft tune completely from memory as the crowd of students looked on.

"If I am even lucky as he has been to live a life completely devoted to music and I am still able to play, I will still be playing until the day that I am taken up,” Chico said.

Although Scudder spent most of his time out on the East Coast, he says he played a few years in the Maple City Orchestra right here in Michiana.

