8-year-old hospitalized after kayak overturned on the Dowagiac River

An 8-year-old is in the hospital after having to be rescued from the Dowagiac River.

The boy fell into the water on Saturday afternoon when kayaking with his mother near Arthur Dodd Memorial Park in Cass County, Michigan.

He was found 20 feet from shore, hanging on to a submerged tree, in what police describe as high water levels and fast moving currents. First responders were able to get him to safety and took him to Lakeland Niles Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both the boy and his mother were wearing proper U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets when their kayak overturned.

