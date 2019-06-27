UPDATE: 8-year-old boy reported missing from Kosciusko County is safe

An 8-year-old boy was reported missing from Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon, but police say he has been found and is safe.

Original Story

Kosciusko County police are asking for help finding Brayden Oswalt, a missing 8-year-old boy.

Officers are searching in the Tepee Drive area, which is located north of E Old Road 30, near the County Highway garage.

Brayden is a white male who was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts. He was riding a yellow Hot Wheels bike with the number 68 on the tag. He has possibly been gone for several hours, police say.

Brayden is fascinated with heavy equipment and water. If you see him, please call 911 immediately. There are multiple K9 units responding to the area, so please avoid foot traffic if at all possible.

Indiana State Police are also en route with a helicopter to aid in the search.

Police say they're in the process of issuing a Silver Alert.

