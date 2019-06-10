8-year-old boy dies after being hit by car

An 8-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in Warsaw.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Husky Trail at North Pointe Drive.

First responders found that the boy had been hit by a black 2008 Nissan Sentra.

While bring transported to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, the ambulance was diverted to Whitley Parkview Hospital in Columbia City.

The boy was pronounced dead at that facility. His name has not been released.

Preliminary investigation indicates the child had been crossing Husky Trail at the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

This remains an active investigation.

The Warsaw Police Department has been in direct communication with Warsaw Community Schools as the child was a student and had been attending summer school.

The driver of the car has been identified as Raven L. Loubert, a 24-year-old from Tippecanoe.

